NFL coach makes strong claim on Commanders’ Laremy Tunsil
Look no further than this very platform when looking for examples of how many people out here have a voice and opportunity to express opinions on things the Washington Commanders do.
If you want to share your thoughts on anything Commanders related, there is a way, if you have the determination and resourcefullness to find it.
So when Washington traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, the opinions about the move came out faster than the news did in some ways. Including from the more established think-tanks, like ESPN.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to league scouts, executives, and coaches about their favorite offseason moves this year, and Tunsil it turns out, is one that most feel quite confident about.
"While teams we spoke to had mixed reviews on the Deebo Samuel Sr. trade due to perceptions of a declining skill set, most were all-in on Tunsil," Fowler wrote. "While Tunsil is an imperfect player -- he struggles with penalties, and the Houston Texans' offensive line struggled overall in 2024 -- he's on the short list at a premier position.
"He's still a top-three tackle for me," an AFC scout said, according to the report. "And anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels and load up while he's on his rookie deal is smart. They gave up a little more than I'd like but I trust AP [general manager Adam Peters] that he knows what he's doing here."
Fowler said an NFL coordinator added that they believe Tunsil gets bored at times and simply loses focus, but that the opportunity to protect Daniels, play for head coach Dan Quinn, and try to get Washington over the hump that is the Philadelphia Eagles, will be enough to keep his attention.
