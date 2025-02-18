Latest report hurts Commanders chances of landing star wide receiver in free agency
The turnaround for the Washington Commanders came in just one season, and while it was a major surprise to many seeing them go 12-5 and reach the NFC Championship, those within the building knew they had something special all along. It has been a long road for the Commanders to reach relevance again, and they now have the attention of the rest of the league after nailing their hires and roster construction last season.
The Commanders' 2024 season was a success, but they will need to improve in areas where they lacked, which can be done in a multitude of ways, including trade, free agency, and the NFL Draft coming up in April.
One potential target that the Commanders likely have had talks about is Cincinnati Bengals' star wideout Tee Higgins, who is set to enter free agency this offseason.
Adding Higgins to the Commanders' offense would give Jayden Daniels another star player opposite of Terry McLaurin to even further elevate an elite offense, but unfortunately, that does not seem like it will come to fruition on any front as the Bengals are reportedly set to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins for a second consecutive year in the hopes of signing him to a long-term contract extension.
While the non-exclusive franchise tag doesn't prevent Higgins from signing with another team, it would cost the Commanders two first-round picks if Cincinnati wound up not matching the deal - a steep price to pay when you could find similar value elsewhere.
All signs point towards the Bengals working to try and retain Higgins and his production as they once again work towards an agreement. However, if they are unable to, the franchise would be paying Higgins $26.18 million in 2025.
Even though all signs point towards the two sides potentially finding a middle ground, there is always the chance that the Bengals tag Higgins during the open tagging window from February 18th to March 4th and then trade him to another team for assets. While a plausible outcome from tagging a player, this method is rare across the NFL and probably an unlikely scenario for the Commanders.
Higgins is now likely off the plate for Washington, and they will head back to the drawing board to find some more help for Daniels on the offensive side of the ball.
