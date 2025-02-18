Why Commanders will contend for Super Bowl for long time

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders will be flirting with Super Bowl contention for a while.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had an excellent start to the Jayden Daniels era this past season, but there's reason to believe it is just the beginning for the franchise.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks believes that the Commanders are one of eight teams with the widest Super Bowl window at this moment in time.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniel
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders can stay at the top

"The presence of the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year gives the Commanders a puncher's chance against any opponent. Though Jayden Daniels' magical debut season and run to the NFC title game must be kept in perspective, the Washington star undeniably showed he is a playmaking wizard with the talent and tools to elevate the team around him," Brooks writes. 

"With $75 million of projected salary-cap space at the Commanders' disposal, Daniels could enter 2025 with a more dynamic supporting cast. Washington can morph from a surprising upstart into an NFC heavyweight by adding speed and explosiveness on the perimeter and bringing in bullies at the point of attack. 

"The veteran-laden defense flourished in Dan Quinn's first season, but the unit needs reinforcements to upgrade the speed and athleticism along the front seven. Veterans -- and pending free agents -- Dante Fowler Jr. and Bobby Wagner were essential to the team's playoff run in 2024. Still, the Commanders could climb higher on the ladder of contention with an upgraded roster."

The Commanders need to attack what's in front of them, but being in position to rise to the top is half the battle, and that's been conquered. Now, it's about walking the walk and following through.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

