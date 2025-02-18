Why Commanders will contend for Super Bowl for long time
The Washington Commanders had an excellent start to the Jayden Daniels era this past season, but there's reason to believe it is just the beginning for the franchise.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks believes that the Commanders are one of eight teams with the widest Super Bowl window at this moment in time.
READ MORE: NFL analyst picks Jayden Daniels over Super Bowl Champion quarterback Jalen Hurts
Commanders can stay at the top
"The presence of the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year gives the Commanders a puncher's chance against any opponent. Though Jayden Daniels' magical debut season and run to the NFC title game must be kept in perspective, the Washington star undeniably showed he is a playmaking wizard with the talent and tools to elevate the team around him," Brooks writes.
"With $75 million of projected salary-cap space at the Commanders' disposal, Daniels could enter 2025 with a more dynamic supporting cast. Washington can morph from a surprising upstart into an NFC heavyweight by adding speed and explosiveness on the perimeter and bringing in bullies at the point of attack.
"The veteran-laden defense flourished in Dan Quinn's first season, but the unit needs reinforcements to upgrade the speed and athleticism along the front seven. Veterans -- and pending free agents -- Dante Fowler Jr. and Bobby Wagner were essential to the team's playoff run in 2024. Still, the Commanders could climb higher on the ladder of contention with an upgraded roster."
The Commanders need to attack what's in front of them, but being in position to rise to the top is half the battle, and that's been conquered. Now, it's about walking the walk and following through.
READ MORE: Analysts urge Commanders to sign wide receiver Tee Higgins
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 top defensive NFL Draft prospects that would fill Commanders' needs
• Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR
• NFL executive slams Commanders, praises Jayden Daniels
• Commanders hold top odds to land former NFL Defensive Player of the Year