What Jayden Daniels just said has Commanders fans buzzing
During Fanatics Fest NYC, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made his excitement clear about teaming up with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. His vision? Keep it simple—short screen passes and let Samuel handle the rest.
Daniels is hyped about having another weapon on offense. But some folks are still wondering: will Deebo be as productive in Washington as he was in San Francisco?
The biggest concern about Samuel? His physical condition. “I know a lot of people are still making jokes because they saw a video of him,” said Isaiah Stanback on a recent episode of NFL Networks Good Morning Football. “You know, he’s looking a little thick,” he said of people speaking on Samuel.
But Stanback was quick to shut that down, reminding everyone that Samuel’s body type has never defined his game. “People need to understand the style of player that he is,” Stanback said. “Deebo Samuel has never been a down-the-field guy. Samuel has always been the receiver who can catch the ball underneath coverage, get some yardage, and run through anybody who tries to tackle him.”
With that kind of skillset, Daniels’ wish might come true. “He’s coming in to be that possession guy,” Stanback said. “While Scary Terry is taking the top off the defense.”
Stanback also pointed to how the 49ers’ offense affected Samuel’s numbers. “Deebo Samuel’s numbers the last few years have always been affected by the person he’s playing with. In 2021, he was the number one guy. After that, it became Brandon Aiyuk. Then it went to [George] Kittle. So the ball just wasn’t getting to him like that.”
But now? That might be about to change. “He’s in an offense with a solid running back in Brian Robinson Jr. You’ve got Scary Terry stretching the field. And now Deebo gets the whole middle to himself,” Stanback explained.
“So when you hear Jayden Daniels talk about those nice little five-yard, high-accuracy passes and letting Deebo go crazy with YAC yardage? That’s exactly what he means. That’s exactly why they brought in Deebo Samuel.”
And it’s not just Daniels and Stanback who see the fit.
Veteran offensive lineman Terron Armstead thinks Samuel’s skill set pairs perfectly with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. “His ability to create space throughout his offense—with his scheme and the matchups—he’ll be great with the other guys you have,” Armstead said.
“Outside Terry McLaurin, Jayden Daniels in his second year. This is a perfect match. Deebo is explosive. He’s a playmaker. The ultimate player.”
Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith echoed that respect. “I don’t know what y’all are talking about,” he said. “The Deebo y’all seen—I know he’s an explosive playmaker. But when you’ve got guys like that making big-time plays, you can’t make mistakes. You can’t let him go free. You can’t have Deebo sitting in the corner, waving with his hand up by himself.”
With training camp looming, Daniels, Samuel, and the Commanders’ revamped offense might be the combo to watch. If things click the way Daniels is hoping, fans could see a whole new side of Samuel.
