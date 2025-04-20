Commanders linked to several Round 1 defensive line prospects
The Washington Commanders are in need of some depth on the defensive line.
ESPN insider John Keim believes that the Commanders might not waste much time addressing that need in the NFL Draft this weekend.
Commanders could take defensive lineman in Round 1
“Washington believes it strengthened its defensive line in free agency, adding multiple linemen in Eddie Goldman, Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jacob Martin. But none of its current linemen finished with more than five sacks last season," Keim writes.
"The Commanders' improved depth means they don't need a rookie end to be a three-down starter, but they have shown interest in multiple pass rushers such as Marshall's Mike Green, Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, Georgia's Mykel Williams and UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo. Some would be options at 29 -- if available -- while others could be potential choices later."
The NFL Draft is set to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
