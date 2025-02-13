Commander Country

Commanders have many decisions ahead of them this offseason

The Washington Commanders will have a busy free agency run this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a busy first offseason under new general manager Adam Peters, and his second time around isn't expected to be much different.

While the Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, the team has a number of free agents it needs to sign.

NFL.com writer Matt Okada named the Commanders an "honorable mention" for teams expected to be hit hardest in free agency.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on.
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Commanders have some moves to make

"The Commanders have an absurd 28 unrestricted free agents heading into March, per Over The Cap, including strong defensive contributors like Bobby Wagner, Jeremy Chinn, Benjamin St-Juste, Noah Igbinoghene and Dante Fowler Jr., tight end Zach Ertz and essentially every WR outside of Terry McLaurin," Okada writes.

"It will be extremely tough to bring the whole band back. However, Washington has the advantage of a rookie-contract QB and a whopping $78.1 million in cap space (third-most in the league). Even if the team looks much different in 2025, it should be just as competitive if not better with the right offseason moves."

The Commanders wanted their players to prove themselves on a one-year deal. The "problem" is that so many of them did, and now they will be worth more in free agency. Rival teams will look to offer them better contracts, and the Commanders won't be able to bring everyone back. They have to be selective on which free agents they pick and choose to work with again.

Jeremy Brener
