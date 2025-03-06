Commander Country

Commanders linked to Super Bowl champion pass rusher in free agency

The Washington Commanders need some help in the front seven, and they can get that by signing a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of adding pass rushers to the defense during free agency.

That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker believes that the Commanders should sign Josh Sweat away from their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Kansas City Chiefs
An NFC East shakeup?

"The Commanders already traded for Deebo Samuel to amplify their offensive talent. Now, Adam Peters should pivot to the other side of the ball," Locker writes.

"Sweat put together another effective season in 2024, racking up 66 pressures on a 14.0% pass-rush win rate. What makes him a nice fit in Washington’s 4-3 defense is that his 85.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in that scheme ranks fifth among qualified edge rushers over the past two years. Considering that only one Washington defensive lineman even eclipsed a 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade or a 10.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024, Sweat could transform the unit overnight."

Sweat can begin negotiating with other teams on Monday and sign officially on Wednesday when the new league year starts.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

