Commanders linked to Super Bowl champion pass rusher in free agency
The Washington Commanders are in need of adding pass rushers to the defense during free agency.
That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker believes that the Commanders should sign Josh Sweat away from their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
An NFC East shakeup?
"The Commanders already traded for Deebo Samuel to amplify their offensive talent. Now, Adam Peters should pivot to the other side of the ball," Locker writes.
"Sweat put together another effective season in 2024, racking up 66 pressures on a 14.0% pass-rush win rate. What makes him a nice fit in Washington’s 4-3 defense is that his 85.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in that scheme ranks fifth among qualified edge rushers over the past two years. Considering that only one Washington defensive lineman even eclipsed a 70.0 PFF pass-rushing grade or a 10.5% pass-rush win rate in 2024, Sweat could transform the unit overnight."
Sweat can begin negotiating with other teams on Monday and sign officially on Wednesday when the new league year starts.
