Commanders projected to turn rival EDGE into friend in free agency projection
The Washington Commanders may have made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, but that doesn't mean they don't have holes to fill.
It isn't that the Commanders lucked into anything they earned last year, but to look at the roster as a completed project after just one year under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn would be a mistake.
Clearly, after trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Washington agrees.
Another player who could fill a position of need for the Commanders is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat.
The edge defender spent 127 of his 831 snaps in 2024 playing as the Eagles' right side defensive end and 553 of them playing right outside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus.
According to Fox Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna, Sweat's ideal landing spot would be taking those snaps inside the division, to Washington.
In his projections, McKenna wrote of Sweat, "There's nothing like a divisional rivalry to send a player's value through the roof. Sweat was already having a great season before he annihilated the Chiefs' game plan in the Super Bowl (6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs). Philly spent huge money on Bryce Huff just last season, so it just seems like a tough moment for them to go all-in on Sweat. And even if the Eagles were willing, the Commanders could be even more willing financially. It's rare to see a talent like Sweat on the market. Washington could pounce with an aggressive offer."
