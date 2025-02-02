Commanders linked to top WR talent in pre-draft chatter
The Washington Commanders are set to have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason.
With that pick, the Commanders could go in a number of different directions, but wide receiver could be a popular one.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid suggests that the Commanders could look into selecting Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka.
Who is Emeka Egbuka?
“The Commanders took care of one need by acquiring Lattimore, so they should address edge rusher and receiver early in the 2025 draft. Getting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels more top targets to throw to is important, and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is someone they should consider. He's an NFL-ready player who's an ideal complement to Terry McLaurin," Reid writes.
Egbuka, 22, won a National Championship with the Buckeyes this past season, catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He's seen a lot of his teammates go on to have tremendous success in the NFL, and now he hopes to follow in their footsteps.
