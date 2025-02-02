Commander Country

Commanders linked to top WR talent in pre-draft chatter

The Washington Commanders could get Jayden Daniels some extra help this offseason.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are set to have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason.

With that pick, the Commanders could go in a number of different directions, but wide receiver could be a popular one.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid suggests that the Commanders could look into selecting Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who is Emeka Egbuka?

“The Commanders took care of one need by acquiring Lattimore, so they should address edge rusher and receiver early in the 2025 draft. Getting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels more top targets to throw to is important, and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is someone they should consider. He's an NFL-ready player who's an ideal complement to Terry McLaurin," Reid writes.

Egbuka, 22, won a National Championship with the Buckeyes this past season, catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He's seen a lot of his teammates go on to have tremendous success in the NFL, and now he hopes to follow in their footsteps.

