Former Commanders' coach reportedly fired by Bears' new head coach Ben Johnson

As he builds his staff, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson fired one of the Washington Commanders' former assistants.

David Harrison

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears running back coach Jennifer King shakes hands with running back Travis Homer (20) during warm ups before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears are reportedly hiring former Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy.

Before they did that, however, the Bears fired a former Commanders assistant coach the day prior.

Coach Jennifer King was the assistant running backs coach in Washington for multiple seasons under head coach Ron Rivera and was hired by Chicago after the bulk of that staff was let go by Dan Quinn last year.

Chicago Bears running back coach Jennifer King shakes hands with running back Travis Homer.
Now, it appears another new head coach has decided he no longer needs King's services, according to 670 The Score in Chicago.

"The Bears have elected to not retain defensive line coach Travis Smith, assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, offensive assistant Ryan Griffin and assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling," the station reported on Friday.

It was reported earlier in the month that 2024 Chicago running backs coach Chad Morton would not be retained, and that news is only solidified by Bieniemy's reported hiring to fill that position on new head coach Ben Johnson's staff.

Before coaching with the Commanders and Bears, King was a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers under Rivera in 2018 and 2019.

