Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job
The Washington Commanders are getting Dan Quinn's band back together for a second season in the nation's capital.
Several people in Quinn's staff were seen as candidates for promotions across the league, and one in particular was in line for a potential new job with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
David Blough stays in D.C.
"In related news: The Commanders blocked assistant QBs coach David Blough from interviewing for the Jets job. He’s staying in Washington," Pelissero tweeted.
Blough wasn't selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but got his start in the league with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He spent 2019-21 with the Detroit Lions before bouncing around with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022.
He was with the Lions in 2023 before retiring and entering the coaching side of things. He joined the Commanders under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in Arizona.
Now, he'll have a second season to work with Jayden Daniels.
