Commander Country

Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job

The Washington Commanders really want one of their assistants to stay with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Jul 27, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are getting Dan Quinn's band back together for a second season in the nation's capital.

Several people in Quinn's staff were seen as candidates for promotions across the league, and one in particular was in line for a potential new job with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

READ MORE: Raiders coach Pete Carroll hiring Commanders assistant coach to new staff

David Blough stays in D.C.

"In related news: The Commanders blocked assistant QBs coach David Blough from interviewing for the Jets job. He’s staying in Washington," Pelissero tweeted.

Blough wasn't selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but got his start in the league with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He spent 2019-21 with the Detroit Lions before bouncing around with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

He was with the Lions in 2023 before retiring and entering the coaching side of things. He joined the Commanders under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in Arizona.

Now, he'll have a second season to work with Jayden Daniels.

READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Commanders' coach reportedly fired by Bears' new head coach Ben Johnson

• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News