Commanders urged to pursue veteran Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver in NFL free agency
The Washington Commanders have undoubtedly found their franchise quarterback in rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who set multiple NFL records during his first year in the league. Now, it'll be up to Washington to continue building around Daniels and providing him with the necessary weapons to become a perennial playoff contender.
Amazingly, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards in 2024 despite only having one wide receiver, All-Pro Terry McLaurin, eclipse the 1K mark. With pass-catchers such as Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown, and Dynami Brown becoming free agents, it would make sense for the Commanders to look for a premier running mate to add alongside McLaurin.
CBS Sports's Jordan Dajani believes Washington should prioritize bringing in another viable wide receiver in the form of Cincinnati Bengals' standout, Tee Higgins. After playing on a one-year deal this past season, Higgins is a free agent and the Commanders have the necessary cap space to pursue him. Higgins is expected to be one of the top players on the open market.
"The Commanders have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but they also can't run it back with what they have at wide receiver. Jayden Daniels needs someone other than Terry McLaurin to throw the ball to, and Tee Higgins is arguably the top free agent in this entire class. The 26-year-old caught a career-high 10 touchdowns this past season in just 12 games played."
Higgins is coming off his fifth season with the Bengals, catching 73 passes for 911 yards with a career-high ten touchdowns in 2024 while earning a Pro Bowl nomination in the process. He eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards in 2021 and 2022. Higgins helped guide the franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI before ultimately coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 26-year-old was limited by hamstring injuries in each of the last two years but he may be worth the gamble. During his professional career, he's hauled in 330 receptions for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns with an average of 13.9 yards per reception. Higgins has 14 games of 100+ receiving yards, including a career-high 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021.
Higgins has shown previous frustrations with the Bengals and requested a trade from the franchise prior to signing his one-year deal for the 2024 season.
Which Wide Receivers Do The Commanders Have Under Contract For 2025?
Chris Moore, 10th year
Terry McLaurin, 7th year
Lawrence Cager, 6th year
Mike Strachan, 5th year
Luke McCafferey, 2nd year
