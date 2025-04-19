Commanders looking to target key position early in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have a few needs to check off on their list before the 2025 NFL Draft is over.
One of those needs is a cornerback who can play on the outside, according to ESPN analyst Ben Solak.
Commanders in need of a cornerback
"The Commanders might look to draft a boundary corner who can push 2024 second-round selection Mike Sainristil back inside,” Solak writes.
"Quinn's corners tend to have plus ball skills, which reads to me as Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) and Darien Porter (Iowa State). The former had six interceptions as a freshman starter, and the latter played three collegiate seasons as a receiver."
Adding another player in the secondary will help make life easier for everyone. After losing Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, getting a true replacement for him will help the Commanders move forward in their pursuit of a Super Bowl.
The NFL Draft is set for Thursday until Saturday from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
