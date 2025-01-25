Keys to Commanders' Win Starts with Containing Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley
ASHBURN, Va. -- With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Washington Commanders are looking to steal two of three matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles this season after splitting the teams' regular season series.
In those two games before this one, the home team won, so the Commanders need to find a way to buck that trend in order to get the win this weekend.
To help, Washington is armed with two games worth of experience and a coaching staff that understands the need to address this contest with fresh eyes instead of simply looking to replicate plans of the past. Here are three things those new plans will need to accomplish for the Commanders to get a fourth-straight win on the road.
NO. 1: CONTAIN SAQUON
It's no secret beating the Eagles starts with keeping running back Saquon Barkley from taking over the game.
Rushing for at least 146 yards in each of the first two matchups, Barkley helped Philadelphia pull off a fourth-quarter comeback in the first game but was contained in the second half of the second matchup leading. comeback for Washington.
In games where Barkley Is held to no more than 4.5 yards per carry–still a good average for any other back–the Eagles have either lost or won by an average of less than one possession.
Keeping Barkley as close to, or under, that average will be crucial to the Commanders getting an upset win.
NO. 2: BRING THE HURT(S)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an injury to his left knee in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams and, because of it, is expected to be wearing a brace on the injured limb this weekend.
Braces don't typically make an athletic quarterback more agile, and it's going to be important for Washington to find out just how capable Hurts is with that knee.
If he's not able to move around much, then it'll turn well in the Commanders' favor in achieving Key No. 1, and there's only one way to find out.
NO. 3: TEST THE ROOKIE
Philadelphia has a pair of rookies in its secondary that are going to be really solid runners-up to Jared Verse of the Rams in this year's NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year race. One of those rookies, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, was credited heavily for locking down Washington star Terry McLaurin in the first matchup between the two.
Our assertion is, however, that it was less Mitchell by himself and more the way the Eagles approached preventing the ball from getting to McLaurin that led to the minimal production. That is something offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury combated well the second time around, and we expect him to do so again in this third contest.
However, even if it isn't with McLaurin, there's an injury being played through with Mitchell as well - this one to his shoulder.
That injury also needs to be tested early, with ball carriers welcoming contact with the talented rookie to see just how healthy he is for one, but also to find out if he's going to make any business decisions that could benefit the Commanders' offense.
