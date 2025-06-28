Commanders' Luke McCaffrey building momentum ahead of 2025
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is already turning heads before the 2025 season has begun.
The former Rice standout is taking full advantage of the offseason, most recently getting in a high-level workout with his All-Pro brother, Christian McCaffrey, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
Commanders insider Scott Abraham recently shared the viral photo, showing the trio putting in work during the league’s quiet stretch before training camps open in July. This shows McCaffrey’s commitment to earning and climbing the depth chart.
The work ethic comes as no surprise. McCaffrey was widely praised during pre-draft evaluations for his professionalism and dedication. Luke McCaffrey’s football lineage gives him a unique edge as he begins his NFL journey. As the son of former NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey and younger brother of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, working with his brother is no surprise to someone who is trying to make his mark in the league.
McCaffrey played in all 17 games, made four starts and finished his rookie season with 18 receptions for 168 yards. McCaffrey's role on offense diminished throughout last season and he is hoping to change that.
Head coach Dan Quinn praised McCaffrey for the attention to detail he showed in his route running, and that showed throughout OTAs and minicamp. One of his best moments of camp came when he was able to shake off cornerback Marshon Lattimore during seven-on-seven drills and get open for a decent gain.
What comes next is down to McCaffrey. He'll need to prove himself all over again, but last season's experience will serve him well in pursuit of a potentially expanded role.If his current mindset is any indication, McCaffrey isn’t just chasing a roster spot. He’s preparing to contribute.
