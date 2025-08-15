Commanders have major position battle brewing in training camp
The Washington Commanders have a battle at right tackle between rookie Josh Conerly Jr. and veteran Andrew Wylie.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton labeled the battle between Conerly and Wylie as the biggest on the roster for training camp.
"The Washington Commanders acquired five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to upgrade at left tackle. In the first round of the draft, they selected Conerly, who primarily played the same position at Oregon," Moton wrote.
"Yet, the Commanders will give Conerly a chance to beat out Wylie on the right side.
"Wylie isn't a household name, but he's a solid pass protector. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow a sack while on the field for 534 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.
"The Commanders didn't dress Wylie for Week 1 of the preseason. According to PFF, Conerly had a solid outing and only gave up one pressure.
"Wylie is the safe option. Still, Conerly's upside may be too intriguing to leave him on the sidelines."
Conerly vs. Wylie for starting right tackle job
Eventually, the Commanders will give the starting nod to Conerly. The question is whether it happens right away or whether it happens later in the season.
The Commanders can't waste their first-round pick to the second unit for very long unless he has to learn some skills that he currently doesn't possess.
Conerly looks the part of someone that can compete against first-team defenses today, but it remains to be seen if the Commanders will give him that chance.
More will be revealed when the Commanders face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
