Commanders could sign Super Bowl champion to replace Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen has been cut by the Washington Commanders, but the team could be quick to sign a replacement with Super Bowl experience.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) celebrates after a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will be looking for defensive line help at some point this offseason.

With free agency's legal tampering period beginning today at 12 noon ET, the Commanders could begin conversations with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wharton to the Commanders?

"For starters, his 7% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle doesn't match the sack production, ranking 34th out of 47 qualifiers at the position. There are also two major factors which could have inflated his sack totals. He played on a Chiefs team that was often ahead (sacks are much more likely when opponents are forced into desperate passing situations to catch up) and he played next toChris Jones, the best defensive tackle in football," ESPN's Seth Walder writes of Wharton.

"Though Jones had fewer sacks than Wharton this past season, his 16% pass rush win rate was more than double Wharton's. Jones also attracted a high rate of double-teams when lined up at defensive tackle (69.9%), freeing up Wharton for a lower-than-average double-team rate of 53.3%.

"All of this is to say Wharton -- who also had a below-average run stop win rate in 2024 (29%) -- could get an inflated price for a few sacks that might be difficult to repeat in a different situation."

Wharton should have several suitors in free agency, so if the Commanders are interested, they need to make a move quickly.

