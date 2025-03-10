Commanders predicted to sign $71 million pass rusher in free agency
The Washington Commanders are in need of signing a pass rusher at some point during free agency.
Senior Andscape writer Jason Reid believes that the Commanders could fulfill that need by signing Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who is a free agent for the first time in his career since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Commanders miss out on Myles Garrett as star pass rusher signs contract with Browns
Commanders could sign Mack
"A free agent for the first time in his career, Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro (including three first-team selections) and was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Granted, Mack, who turned 34 on Feb. 22, isn't the dominant game changer he once was, but he's still capable of providing consistent pressure. And he would be a good fit in the aggressive defensive scheme that Commanders coach Dan Quinn utilizes," Reid writes.
The Commanders will have a chance to sign Mack when the legal tampering period begins at 12 noon ET.
READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
