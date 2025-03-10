Commander Country

Commanders predicted to sign $71 million pass rusher in free agency

The Washington Commanders could add some major experience in the pass rush department.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates on the sidelines after an interception pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates on the sidelines after an interception pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of signing a pass rusher at some point during free agency.

Senior Andscape writer Jason Reid believes that the Commanders could fulfill that need by signing Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who is a free agent for the first time in his career since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders could sign Mack

"A free agent for the first time in his career, Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro (including three first-team selections) and was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Granted, Mack, who turned 34 on Feb. 22, isn't the dominant game changer he once was, but he's still capable of providing consistent pressure. And he would be a good fit in the aggressive defensive scheme that Commanders coach Dan Quinn utilizes," Reid writes.

The Commanders will have a chance to sign Mack when the legal tampering period begins at 12 noon ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

