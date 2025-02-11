Commanders make roster move, sign veteran CB for added experience

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders are working towards next season with their roster.

Oct 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hugs Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) after an NFL game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hugs Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) after an NFL game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
On the first official day of the offseason, the Washington Commanders didn't waste any time adding to their roster.

The team announced that it has signed veteran cornerback Bobby Price to a futures deal.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams
October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Who is Bobby Price?

Price, who turns 27 in April, is a Virginia native who went to college at nearby Norfolk State. He went undrafted in 2020, but spent his first three seasons in the league with the Detroit Lions.

In 2023, Price played for the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in six games.

This year, Price was with the Commanders practice squad, but he was elevated three times in Weeks 2, 3 and 18 for Washington.

With Price signing a futures deal, he will be back to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. If he doesn't make the team, it appears that a spot on the practice squad could be in the works.

