Commanders make roster move, sign veteran CB for added experience
On the first official day of the offseason, the Washington Commanders didn't waste any time adding to their roster.
The team announced that it has signed veteran cornerback Bobby Price to a futures deal.
Who is Bobby Price?
Price, who turns 27 in April, is a Virginia native who went to college at nearby Norfolk State. He went undrafted in 2020, but spent his first three seasons in the league with the Detroit Lions.
In 2023, Price played for the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in six games.
This year, Price was with the Commanders practice squad, but he was elevated three times in Weeks 2, 3 and 18 for Washington.
With Price signing a futures deal, he will be back to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. If he doesn't make the team, it appears that a spot on the practice squad could be in the works.
