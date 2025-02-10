Jayden Daniels, Commanders sit high in early 2026 Super Bowl odds
With the 2024 NFL season formally coming to a close following Super Bowl 59, each of the 32 teams will now turn their focus solely to the offseason to improve their respective squads.
For the Washington Commanders, they have their building block. After posting a 4-13 record in 2023, they drafted LSU product Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall ahead of the 2024 NFL season. They posted a 12-5 record, improving by eight games with the rookie quarterback winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Daniels led the club to its best record since and first NFC title game in over three decades and its first playoff win in general since 2005. The rookie signal-caller, along with a coaching staff overhaul, turned the franchise around and in the right direction.
Now the Commanders have a star quarterback on a rookie deal and plenty of flexibility to continue building a Super Bowl-contending roster. What is their ceiling moving forward? Draft Kings' recent odds release suggests that the club could be a Super Bowl contender next season.
With the completion of the 2024 NFL season, the sports book released odds for every team to win Super Bowl 60, with the Eagles being the favorite at +600, followed by the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in second place at +700.
The Commanders slot in at +1900, tied for the eighth-best odds to make it to the big game and secure a title.
With Daniels at the helm and another offseason to build a squad for Dan Quinn to work with, Washington's potential is limiteless and they could be in a good spot come this time next year.
READ MORE: Commanders can take value from Eagles star's message after the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL