Commanders may trade Terry McLaurin to Aaron Rodgers' Steelers

Terry McLaurin could go from the Washington Commanders to the Pittsburgh Steelers to join Aaron Rodgers.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are trying to find a solution in regards to Terry McLaurin's contract dispute.

With mandatory minicamp looming, McLaurin is considering sitting out in order to accelerate progress on a new contract.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send McLaurin to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round selection in 2027.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Steelers acquire McLaurin in mock trade

"While the Steelers traded for Metcalf this offseason, they also dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. While a lineup of Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth is respectable, Pittsburgh could use a playmaker like McLaurin," Knox wrote.

"And if the Steelers were ever going to go all-in on a season, this is the one. On Friday, they made their one-year deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers official.

"Though Rodgers had a largely forgettable season with the Jets in 2024, he was coming back from a torn Achilles. In theory, the 41-year-old will be an upgrade over last year's duo of Fields and Russell Wilson. If the Steelers hope to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl with Rodgers, however, they should look for all of the receiver help they can get.

"McLaurin, who is a pristine route-runner who can attack all areas of the field, would complement Rodgers well."

McLaurin hasn't requested a trade yet, but if the Commanders refuse to negotiate with him, things could get messy in the nation's capital.

