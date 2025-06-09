Commanders may trade Terry McLaurin to Aaron Rodgers' Steelers
The Washington Commanders are trying to find a solution in regards to Terry McLaurin's contract dispute.
With mandatory minicamp looming, McLaurin is considering sitting out in order to accelerate progress on a new contract.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send McLaurin to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round selection in 2027.
Steelers acquire McLaurin in mock trade
"While the Steelers traded for Metcalf this offseason, they also dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. While a lineup of Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth is respectable, Pittsburgh could use a playmaker like McLaurin," Knox wrote.
"And if the Steelers were ever going to go all-in on a season, this is the one. On Friday, they made their one-year deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers official.
"Though Rodgers had a largely forgettable season with the Jets in 2024, he was coming back from a torn Achilles. In theory, the 41-year-old will be an upgrade over last year's duo of Fields and Russell Wilson. If the Steelers hope to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl with Rodgers, however, they should look for all of the receiver help they can get.
"McLaurin, who is a pristine route-runner who can attack all areas of the field, would complement Rodgers well."
McLaurin hasn't requested a trade yet, but if the Commanders refuse to negotiate with him, things could get messy in the nation's capital.
