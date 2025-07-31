This Commanders player could be a sneaky breakout candidate
The Washington Commanders are getting a fresh dose of energy from second-year defensive back Mike Sainristil as training camp rolls on.
The Commanders have high hopes for their young playmaker, and Sainristil is doing everything in his power to prove he's ready for a bigger role in 2025.
Washington is seeing a more confident and polished version of the player they drafted just a year ago. Sainristil is soaking in the camp vibes and loving every minute of being back around his teammates.
“It’s been good. Every day’s been a great day. Both sides of the ball, just feels good to be back playing football,” he said. “You wait the whole offseason, you train, you get your body back right, get your mind back right. And then you get back around your teammates, back around your brothers, back around the people that you love playing football with and it's just exciting to be out here. I love being out here every single day with these guys and just enjoying doing what we love.”
That enthusiasm is matched by the focus he brought into the offseason. After watching his rookie tape, Sainristil zeroed in on the areas he wants to sharpen.
“I think you kind of just find yourself, at least for me, I've found myself in a spot that is, okay, here's what I did last year,” he said. “During the offseason I was watching film on just doing a self-study tape. And my offseason focus was how much better can I get at the things that I'm already good at, because I feel like often we lose sight of focusing on the things that we are good at because we want to put so much emphasis on the things we aren't good at.”
From film study to refining his techniques, he’s been on a mission to make the next step.
“You want to be able to go out there and just have everything just be second nature to me,” he said. “So it gets to a point where everything you do during the week should just be the tools you're sharpening. So, that way when you come to Sunday, it comes to game time, you're not worried about anything anymore, you're just playing free.”
If training camp is any indication, Sainristil is moving with purpose and confidence. He knows the playbook, trusts his preparation, and is letting his instincts take over. With Washington looking for difference-makers in the secondary, Sainristil could be a sneaky breakout candidate this fall.
The Commanders are in good hands if Mike keeps bringing that same mindset and energy every day — and it sounds like he has no plans of slowing down.
