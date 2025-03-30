Commanders must continue to rely on veterans ahead of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders had to transform their roster last season by signing a lot of veterans to one-year deals.
Not every veteran returned for another go-around with the Commanders, but the veterans are still expected to be a key part of the team this season, according to The Athletic insider Ben Standig.
Commanders veterans leading the way
"Of Washington’s 33 draft selections from 2020 to 2023, eight remain with the organization, and five are starters/rotation pieces. Dyami Brown and Benjamin St-Juste, 2021 draft picks, played extensively last season before signing elsewhere in free agency, but their careers were mainly underwhelming," Standig writes.
"Not only were there scant extension-worthy players, but a leadership void existed. Enter 30-somethings Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz and Marcus Mariota, and experienced veteran Austin Ekeler. More of that this offseason with ex-New England Patriots Jonathan Jones and Wise. Eventually, the core and culture will be standard. While being established, been there, done that players can help get Washington where it wants to go."
While the Commanders have a lot of veteran talent, they will be injecting the roster with some youth in next month's NFL Draft from April 24-26.
