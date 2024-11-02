Commander Country

Commanders Must Keep Eye on Giants LB

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari is key for the defensive plan against the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) rushes as Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) blocks during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing a tough matchup in their NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 9.

While the Giants are struggling this season having only won two of their first eight games, they aren't an opponent to overlook.

Among the reasons why the Giants can't be underestimated is linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is capable of wreaking havoc on Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense.

“I think like beating somebody to the punch as a pass rusher is a lot of it," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "So, he's got a really good get off. He can really jump off the ball and so if you can beat somebody to the punch and get an offensive lineman a little bit off balance to go. But it's his speed up and outside, we were talking about earlier the quarterbacks that can run and get outside, he's somebody that has the speed to go chase you down. And that's one of the things that's been impressive about him.”

Ojulari, 24, has 11 tackles and six sacks so far this season. In Week 2 against the Commanders, he had three tackles (one for loss), so he prides himself on making plays in opposing backfields.

If the Commanders can find a way to limit Ojulari's value, their chances of winning the game will exponentially increase.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

