Snoop Dogg takes a funny jab at Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Snoop Dogg brought the laughs at NFL Honors, playfully taking jabs at Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The annual NFL Honors is a night of celebration and recognition, but it’s also become known for its hosts delivering light-hearted jabs at some of the league’s biggest names. This year, the legendary Snoop Dogg took the stage as host, roasting everyone from Bill Belichick to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Snoop’s comedic stash of jokes was fully loaded, and no one was off-limits. He poked fun at Belichick’s relationship with his much younger girlfriend, joked about the Dallas Cowboys past glory days, and even took shots at the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense.

The crowd loved it, laughing at each clever punchline. But it was Snoop’s jab about Jayden Daniels and the Commanders that added another layer of funny.

Rapper Snoop Dogg holds the trophy during the Colorado State Rams game
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Rapper Snoop Dogg holds the trophy during the Colorado State Rams game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Snoop takes a shot

Daniels, known for his laid-back demeanor, became the perfect target for Snoop’s joke against Daniels. "He’s so chill, weed smokes him to relax," Snoop joked.

Then came another punch aimed at the Commanders’ rise under Daniels: "You were so good this year, the NFL finally had to tell your team about this award show." The joke was not only a nod to Daniels’ breakout season but also to the Commanders history of flying under the radar.

Even Daniels couldn’t help but laugh along, showing he could take a joke just as well as he handles pressure in the pocket. His relaxed reaction only added to the moment, making it clear that Snoop’s jabs were all in good fun.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

