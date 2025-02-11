Snoop Dogg takes a funny jab at Jayden Daniels, Commanders
The annual NFL Honors is a night of celebration and recognition, but it’s also become known for its hosts delivering light-hearted jabs at some of the league’s biggest names. This year, the legendary Snoop Dogg took the stage as host, roasting everyone from Bill Belichick to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Snoop’s comedic stash of jokes was fully loaded, and no one was off-limits. He poked fun at Belichick’s relationship with his much younger girlfriend, joked about the Dallas Cowboys past glory days, and even took shots at the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense.
The crowd loved it, laughing at each clever punchline. But it was Snoop’s jab about Jayden Daniels and the Commanders that added another layer of funny.
Snoop takes a shot
Daniels, known for his laid-back demeanor, became the perfect target for Snoop’s joke against Daniels. "He’s so chill, weed smokes him to relax," Snoop joked.
Then came another punch aimed at the Commanders’ rise under Daniels: "You were so good this year, the NFL finally had to tell your team about this award show." The joke was not only a nod to Daniels’ breakout season but also to the Commanders history of flying under the radar.
Even Daniels couldn’t help but laugh along, showing he could take a joke just as well as he handles pressure in the pocket. His relaxed reaction only added to the moment, making it clear that Snoop’s jabs were all in good fun.
