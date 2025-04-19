Commanders named ideal fit for Pro Bowl RB in draft day trade
The Washington Commanders could find themselves in the running back market during the 2025 NFL Draft.
One potential name has been floated as a target for them, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.
According to Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, Cook is among the players who should be moved during the draft, and Washington is highlighted as a potential landing spot.
READ MORE: Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
"Running backs are coming back into style, but there's no question that heads turned when it was reported James Cook wants $15 million a season on his first post-rookie contract," Valentino writes. “Cook has developed into an explosive playmaker who complements Josh Allen well and fits Joe Brady's offensive scheme. However, as nice as it is to have a back average 4.9 yards per carry and score 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, the Bills will be hard-pressed to pay Cook.”
Washington could be an appealing trade partner, especially with Cook’s skill set aligning with what the Commanders might want next to a young, mobile quarterback like Jayden Daniels.
Washington could offer a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick to acquire Cook and pair him with Brian Robinson Jr. for a versatile and dangerous one-two punch. With the Commanders looking to build around Daniels, adding an established, efficient weapon like Cook without breaking the bank long term might be a savvy move.
Cook finished the 2024 season ranked 16th in rushing yards and 19th in carries, despite limited snaps. Valentino explains that while adding him to the roster, you may not need to pay a lot to do it. "Paying him as the second-best back in the league would be ludicrous,” Valentino says.
A trade wouldn’t just give the Commanders another offensive weapon, it might be the type of gamble that helps push the offense over the top in 2025 and beyond.
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing