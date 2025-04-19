Commanders named landing spot for $72 million Pro Bowl CB
The Washington Commanders are in need of a cornerback at some point before the start of training camp.
While they could look to add one or two in the NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus writer Jordan McGuinness believes that the Commanders could be a landing spot for Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey if he gets traded.
Ramsey to the Commanders?
"The Commanders are a trendy pick whenever a big-name player becomes available via trade — and with good reason. When you have a quarterback on a rookie deal who’s already proven he can play, it’s time to be aggressive. Jayden Daniels just delivered a 90.6 PFF grade as a rookie, the second-best mark ever by a first-year quarterback, and Washington looks ready to compete now," McGuinness writes.
"A trade for Ramsey also makes sense schematically. He’s been most effective in zone coverage, earning a 76.4 grade in those situations, but he has also held up well in man (70.0). Adding him would allow the Commanders to keep him on the outside while sliding second-year standout Mike Sainristil into a full-time slot role, upgrading the defense at two spots in one move."
Ramsey would form one of the best veteran cornerback duos in the league with Marshon Lattimore as he would try to help the Commanders get to the Super Bowl.
