Commanders named top landing spot for National Champion WR
The Washington Commanders acquired a big-time receiver in Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason, but they may not be done trying to upgrade the position.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Commanders could target Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Egbuka to the Commanders?
"The Ohio State University has produced no shortage of big-time NFL wide receivers in recent years, from Terry McLaurin to Chris Olave to Garrett Wilson to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As good as those players are, none caught more passes than Emeka Egbuka," Davenport writes.
"The Washington Commanders are fully in win-now mode after making last year’s NFC Championship Game, and the team already has a pair of former Buckeyes at the position in McLaurin and Noah Brown. Egbuka would be a sizable upgrade in the slot who would provide Jayden Daniels with a reliable target over the middle."
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick.
