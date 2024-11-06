Commander Country

Washington Commanders Release First Injury Report vs. Steelers

The Washington Commanders' first injury report against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been released.

Kade Kimble

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) and Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) and Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders, yet again, came away victorious last week. It's been an eventful week since the conclusion of Week 9. The trade deadline passed, and the Commanders traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

With a 7-2 record, trading for a four-time Pro Bowl defender proves that the Commanders are ready to compete for a Super Bowl now. Rookie Jayden Daniels has solidified himself as the franchise quarterback and Dan Quinn was a home-run hire.

Washington next takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-2 on the season, as they have an opportunity to prove just how the rest of their season might play out.

Lattimore didn't practice on Wednesday, as Quinn labeled him "day-by-day" with a hamstring injury. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was limited, also with a hamstring injury, after missing the team's most recent matchup.

Here's how the Commanders' injury report played out on Wednesday:

DNP:

  • TE Zach Ertz, rest
  • CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
  • OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
  • K Austin Seibert, hip

LP:

  • DE Dorance Armstrong, shoulder
  • C Tyler Biadsz, thumb
  • DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
  • LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
  • OT Andrew Wylie, shoulder

Taking on the Steelers, Washington will be looking to make a statement. Getting both Robinson Jr. and Lattimore on the field by then could be a huge help as the Commanders addressed a legitimate weakness by trading for the cornerback.

The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite over Pittsburgh with the game coming on Washington's home field.

