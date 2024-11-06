Washington Commanders Release First Injury Report vs. Steelers
The Washington Commanders, yet again, came away victorious last week. It's been an eventful week since the conclusion of Week 9. The trade deadline passed, and the Commanders traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
With a 7-2 record, trading for a four-time Pro Bowl defender proves that the Commanders are ready to compete for a Super Bowl now. Rookie Jayden Daniels has solidified himself as the franchise quarterback and Dan Quinn was a home-run hire.
Washington next takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-2 on the season, as they have an opportunity to prove just how the rest of their season might play out.
Lattimore didn't practice on Wednesday, as Quinn labeled him "day-by-day" with a hamstring injury. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was limited, also with a hamstring injury, after missing the team's most recent matchup.
Here's how the Commanders' injury report played out on Wednesday:
DNP:
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
- K Austin Seibert, hip
LP:
- DE Dorance Armstrong, shoulder
- C Tyler Biadsz, thumb
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
- OT Andrew Wylie, shoulder
Taking on the Steelers, Washington will be looking to make a statement. Getting both Robinson Jr. and Lattimore on the field by then could be a huge help as the Commanders addressed a legitimate weakness by trading for the cornerback.
The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite over Pittsburgh with the game coming on Washington's home field.
