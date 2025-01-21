Commander Country

Commanders RB Could Be Playing For Washington Future in NFC Championship

The Washington Commanders are looking to compete for their spot on the team for the future.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has had an up-and-down season as a result of injuries and adjusting to a new environment.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Ekeler could be a cap casualty for the Commanders this offseason if he doesn't play well to finish out Washington's season.

"Austin Ekeler was one of the biggest names in the Commanders' 2024 free agent class. The group of new additions has played a major role in Washington's turnaround this season. However, it's fair to wonder if Ekeler needs to be a part of the offense moving forward. Ekeler missed games with multiple concussions this season and will be in his age-30 campaign next season," Ballentine writes.

"The Commanders mostly used Ekeler as a receiving back. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jayden Daniels saw a lot more of the carries. Ekeler did turn his 41 targets into 35 catches for 366 yards. Washington could probably get that kind of production at a much cheaper rate if they are looking to carve out about $3.5 million in their budget."

Ekeler has provided over 100 yards of offense in his two playoff games combined, proving that he can still play a key role for the Commanders.

However, Ekeler has to go out on the right note if he wants to help his chances of staying with the Commanders for the 2025 season.

