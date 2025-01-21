Commanders Need Rushing Attack to Keep Rhythm vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders have been up and down when it comes to their running game.
However, they found success running the ball against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, rushing for 182 yards as a team.
If the Commanders want to keep winning, they need their running backs to show up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
“For the last month we felt stuck into that spot and we knew we had to eventually find our way through that," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
"And I thought the runners really played downhill and played aggressive. All three of the running backs had their impact in this game. But I was certainly impressed by the physicality of finishing the runs and I felt that from [RB] Brian [Robinson Jr.]. It may not have been a long run, but there was one on the sideline, it was right over next to me where I was at, and I just felt that. That's a really big deal for us man, having that kind of balance. And when we have that, that's what can make it so difficult to defend us. Having that, the run game and the time of possession to go our way, that was a big deal.”
When the Commanders run for over 100 yards, they are 13-2, including the postseason. When that number fails to reach the century mark, they are just 1-3.
That means running against the strong Eagles front seven will be key if they want to advance to the Super Bowl.
