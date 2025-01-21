Commander Country

Commanders Need Rushing Attack to Keep Rhythm vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders run game found success against the Detroit Lions, and it needs to continue in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have been up and down when it comes to their running game.

However, they found success running the ball against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, rushing for 182 yards as a team.

If the Commanders want to keep winning, they need their running backs to show up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

“For the last month we felt stuck into that spot and we knew we had to eventually find our way through that," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

"And I thought the runners really played downhill and played aggressive. All three of the running backs had their impact in this game. But I was certainly impressed by the physicality of finishing the runs and I felt that from [RB] Brian [Robinson Jr.]. It may not have been a long run, but there was one on the sideline, it was right over next to me where I was at, and I just felt that. That's a really big deal for us man, having that kind of balance. And when we have that, that's what can make it so difficult to defend us. Having that, the run game and the time of possession to go our way, that was a big deal.”

When the Commanders run for over 100 yards, they are 13-2, including the postseason. When that number fails to reach the century mark, they are just 1-3.

That means running against the strong Eagles front seven will be key if they want to advance to the Super Bowl.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Jayden Daniels 2014 Tweet Predicted His Rise To Commanders Stardom

• Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Favorite for PFWA Coach of the Year?

• Commanders Coach Named Candidate for Cowboys HC Job

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: 'Best Rookie Season of All-Time'?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News