Commanders need growth from Jayden Daniels in Year 2
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a tremendous first season.
However, Daniels dealt with some struggles along the way. The Commanders hope he will be able to fix the issues that plagued him in his rookie season.
Pro Football Focus writer Nick Akridge emphasized Daniels' struggles when he faced pressure in the pocket.
Daniels must work under pressure better
"One area of improvement, though, is how he handled pressure. Daniels showed a tendency to fall off some throws, particularly when defenders closed in. His adjusted completion percentage dropped to 63.1% under pressure, 25th in the NFL," Akridge wrote.
"Too often, he relied on off-balance, back-foot throws instead of standing tall and taking the hit, which led to occasional inaccuracies and limited yards after the catch for his receivers.
"The Commanders’ continued investment in the offensive line should help alleviate some of these issues, but even the league’s best units can’t keep a quarterback clean on every snap. For Daniels to keep ascending, he’ll need to grow more comfortable standing in and delivering throws under pressure, even when it means taking a hit."
The Commanders traded for top-tier tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans this offseason, so that should help protect his blindside and limit how often he is under duress.
The team also selected Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he has the potential of being Washington's right tackle this season.
Ultimately, the Commanders need to make it their mission to keep Daniels upright, but when things go south, the quarterback needs to keep his composure. If he can do that, the Commanders could be unstoppable on offense this season.
