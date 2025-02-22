Commander Country

Commanders need more weapons on offense to help Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels leads the Washington Commanders offense, but he needs a supporting cast to help him out.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels established himself as a franchise player in his rookie season, leading his team all the way to the NFC Championship.

While the Commanders performed well, Daniels still could use some help from the offense.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked every team's offensive building blocks, where the Commanders came in at No. 18 with Daniels and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

READ MORE: Commanders long-time rival with Cowboys retires after 11-year career

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Commanders need more help

"Jayden Daniels won 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the NFC Pro Bowl roster with one of the most prolific seasons for a first-year quarterback in NFL history, leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game," Moton writes.

"With the 24-year-old's passing numbers, 3,569 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 69 percent completion rate, game-winning drives and accolades, the Commanders have found their franchise quarterback.

"Daniels relied heavily upon Terry McLaurin, who has been a consistent playmaker on the perimeter for the last several years, racking up 1,002-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. The 29-year-old earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2024."

The Commanders are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams on the trade market, free agency and draft to help Daniels out on the offensive side of the ball.

READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

• Washington Commanders face tough decision on Marshon Lattimore's future

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News