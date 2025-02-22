Commanders need more weapons on offense to help Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels established himself as a franchise player in his rookie season, leading his team all the way to the NFC Championship.
While the Commanders performed well, Daniels still could use some help from the offense.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked every team's offensive building blocks, where the Commanders came in at No. 18 with Daniels and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Commanders need more help
"Jayden Daniels won 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the NFC Pro Bowl roster with one of the most prolific seasons for a first-year quarterback in NFL history, leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game," Moton writes.
"With the 24-year-old's passing numbers, 3,569 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 69 percent completion rate, game-winning drives and accolades, the Commanders have found their franchise quarterback.
"Daniels relied heavily upon Terry McLaurin, who has been a consistent playmaker on the perimeter for the last several years, racking up 1,002-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. The 29-year-old earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2024."
The Commanders are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams on the trade market, free agency and draft to help Daniels out on the offensive side of the ball.
