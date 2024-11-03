Commanders Eye Milestones and Victory Against Giants in Week 9
After two weeks at home at Northwest Stadium, the Washington Commanders head to New York for a Week 9 matchup against the Giants. The two teams last met in Week 2, with the Commanders edging out a 21-18 victory.
Fresh off a last-second win against the Chicago Bears, Washington is eager to add another ‘W’. A win this week would secure the Commanders their first 7-2 record since 1996—a milestone they’re on the brink of reaching.
Last week's victory had plenty of moments worth replaying, and several players are now closing in on major career milestones. Here are the key numbers to keep an eye on as Washington gears up for Week 9:
1
A win against the Giants would bring Head Coach Dan Quinn one step closer to a career milestone of 50 regular-season wins. With 49 wins, he currently ranks 10th among all active NFL coaches.
Tight end Zach Ertz is also nearing a landmark, needing just one touchdown reception to tie Raymond Chester (48) for 17th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, is just one sack away from reaching 25 career sacks.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one touchdown reception away from hitting 30 career touchdowns. While it’s unlikely he’ll reach this Sunday, he also needs 138 receiving yards to achieve 6,000 career receiving yards.
In Week 8 against the Bears, rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton recorded his first career sack and fumble recovery, setting the stage to build on his career stats this week against the Giants.
Last Sunday’s last-second win was historic for Washington: it marked the first time since the 1970 merger that the team won on a touchdown scored on the final play of regulation.
2
Zach Ertz needs just two more receptions to surpass Greg Olsen (742) for the sixth-most receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
This game will also mark another step in Terry McLaurin's journey toward 90 career games.
Although it may not happen this Sunday, Daron Payne is just 2.5 sacks away from cracking the top 10 in Washington’s all-time sack leaders. He recorded his first full sack of the season last week against the Bears.
Bobby Wagner is two interceptions shy of reaching 15 career interceptions, though it's unlikely he’ll reach this milestone in Sunday’s game.
Jayden Daniels made history as the second rookie QB since 1970 to throw a game-winning, 50+ yard touchdown pass as time expired, joining Tim Couch, who accomplished the feat in Week 8 of the 1999 season.
3
Zach Ertz needs three more touchdown receptions to reach 50 for his career. While it’s unlikely to happen this week, he’s also just 118 yards away from surpassing Jackie Smith and breaking into the top 10 in all-time receiving yards among tight ends.
4
Terry McLaurin needs four receptions to surpass Jerry Smith (421) for sixth place in franchise history for career receptions.
Washington became only the fourth team since 1950 to win six of its first eight games with a rookie starting quarterback, joining the 2016 Cowboys, 2011 Bengals, and 2004 Steelers.
5
Austin Ekeler is chasing multiple milestones: he needs 405 rushing yards to reach 5,000 career rushing yards, five receptions to surpass Steven Jackson (461) for 26th all-time in receptions by a running back, and 157 receiving yards to pass Ricky Watters for 22nd all-time in receiving yards by a running back. While two of these may not happen this week, they’re within reach this season.
Bobby Wagner is also nearing a career milestone, needing five more sacks to reach 40, though unlikely to happen on Sunday.
6
Daron Payne needs six more tackles for loss to reach 60 in his career, though it’s unlikely he’ll hit that mark this Sunday.
9
Brian Robinson Jr. needs just nine rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career. If he accomplishes this, he would become the fifth running back in Washington history to record 2,000 rushing yards within his first three seasons. However, he was listed as LP for Thursday’s practice, so it remains to be seen if he’ll play on Sunday to reach this milestone.
As the Commanders head into Week 9, there’s plenty to watch for as they aim beat the Giants again this season.
