Facing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Requires Coordinated Effort
The Washington Commanders nailed the NFL Draft by taking quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Through eight weeks there's no team that has surprised and impressed more than the Daniels-led Commanders who have seemingly single-handedly made the team must-see TV every weekend.
Of course, Washington knows it's not a one-man show, but that doesn't make it any less important for the New York Giants to focus their efforts toward stopping Daniels if they have any hopes of upsetting the NFC East Division leader on Sunday.
"I feel like we've got to be coordinated. We've all got to rush together," Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari said this week about facing Daniels according to New York Giants On SI. "We've all got to be on the same page as we try to approach him. I don't mean we should try to rush scared, or something like that. We know what he can do. We've just got to rush coordinated."
Ojulari had three tackles against Washington in his first contest against Daniels' squad and the New York defense sacked the rookie five times.
Daniels also escaped for 44 yards on 10 rushes and completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 226 yards in a three-point win over the division foe.
While the Giants as a whole are at the bottom of the division and near the bottom of the league the individual defense has been better than the sum of the squad.
The pass rush alone has been elite, and New York is sacking opposing quarterbacks just over 15 percent of the time when dropping back to pass.
Meanwhile, the Commanders are allowing sacks on just over seven percent of dropbacks, ranking near the middle of the league.
