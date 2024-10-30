Commander Country

Commanders Have One Key Constant on Offense

The Washington Commanders have been thriving with Terry McLaurin.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders offense has been jiving with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, but there still needs to be some credit given to star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been putting in the dirty work throughout his entire career, and it has really begun to pay off this season as the Commanders are off to their best start since 2008.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn sang McLaurin's praises and sees him as an integral part of the offense.

“I thought leadership was about me and then I found out really, it's about how I can bring out the leadership in others," Quinn said. "And so, man, have I seen that in Terry, seen that leadership develop in its own way and it has to be authentic to that person. So, he has been a lot a bit fired up and I've liked what I've seen from the leading aspect as well.” 

While Daniels earned a lot of the credit for the team's win in Week 8 on his Hail Mary attempt, the Commanders wouldn't have won the game if McLaurin didn't get out of bounds on a 13-yard catch the play before.

McLaurin's leadership and professionalism is rubbing off on his teammates, which is why his presence and impact is important if the Commanders want to continue having success.

