Where are Commanders in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 4?
The Washington Commanders are 2-1 after their big Week 3 win against the Las Vegas Raiders despite reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels nursing a knee injury.
Marcus Mariota took the reins and kept the team's rhtyhm going as the Commanders got back in the win column. Their victory kept them at No. 8 in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings going into Week 4.
"In Marcus Mariota's first start in three seasons, he performed ably, shaking off an early fumble to slice up the Raiders. The operation ran smoothly because the run game immediately produced, and Washington set a physical tone for the day. Five different runners carried the ball three times or more, all of them productive," Edholm wrote.
"The explosive plays also returned to the offense -- and special teams, with Jaylin Lane's 90-yard punt-return score. The Commanders scored more points on Sunday (41) than in the first two games combined (39), and they suddenly have to feel a lot better heading into this week's game at Atlanta if they need to go back to Mariota in what could be a fun revenge game for the backup QB. Jayden Daniels' long-term health is of primary importance, so Washington shouldn't mess around here if the face of the franchise remains compromised."
Commanders still top 10 in power rankings
The only teams ranked higher than the Commanders are the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders are viewed as one of the top teams in the league after last season's trip to the NFC Championship Game, but they have to prove this season that it wasn't a fluke.
Injuries have already ravaged the roster from top to bottom, including Daniels and several others who aren't as lucky as they will be out for the season, but the Commanders have to push through the adversity to get back to where they want to be.
