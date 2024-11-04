Commanders Opponent Fires Coach After Week 9 Loss
When the Washington Commanders face off against the New Orleans Saints next month, their opponent will look a little bit different.
That's because the Saints have fired head coach Dennis Allen after the team's 2-7 start, which has resulted in a league-worst seven-game losing streak. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report on the news.
The final straw came when the Saints lost to the one-win Carolina Panthers in a 23-22 affair in Week 9.
Allen, 52, has been with the Saints for 10 seasons, starting as a defensive assistant in 2015, the year after he was fired as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.
Allen was promoted to become the team's defensive coordinator, a position he held until the 2021 campaign. When Sean Payton announced his first retirement, the Saints promoted Allen to the head coaching role.
As the Saints head coach, Allen went 18-25 in 43 games, marking a .419 winning percentage.
Now, the Saints will look to name an interim head coach, who will have the task of preparing his team for the rest of the games in the second half of the season, including the matchup against the Commanders in New Orleans on Dec. 15 as part of Week 15's action.
