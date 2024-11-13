Commanders Opponent Could Get 'Super Huge' OT Back for Thursday Night
ASHBURN, Va. -- For the second straight week the Washington Commanders look to be facing a team from Pennsylvania that is getting healthy just in time to face them.
Specifically on the offensive line the Pittsburgh Steelers got starting center Zach Frazier back in time to face the Commanders, and now the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to get stronger up front in time for this week's Thursday Night Football matchup as well.
For the Eagles, that means getting offensive tackle Jordan Mailata back from injured reserve and doing it on a short week. Fortunately, if that happens the way it appears to be, at least one Washington defender has plenty of experience against him.
"He's huge. He's super huge," Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. said of Mailata, who he has seen several times during the course of his career. "He's agile on his feet. He can move around, he can dance with you, and stuff like that. He's one of the better left tackles in the league, so definitely got a lot of respect for him."
Mailata has missed the last four games for Philadelphia, all wins, and had his 21-day window to return to the active roster off of injured reserve just this week.
After practicing in full for the past two days it appears the Eagles will indeed get their starting left tackle back, but regardless Fowler says he'll be ready to face him or Fred Johnson who has been playing in Mailata's place since suffering the injury.
"I've been watching Fred Johnson since he was at (the University of Florida), so I've been already watching his game," Fowler said. "And I like going against Jordan because he makes me better as a player. So I'm looking forward to both of the matchups. I'm ready for it, whoever comes."
Fowler has been ready for the challenge all season long and has accrued 8.5 sacks because of it, the most he's had in a single campaign since he recorded 11.5 for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
So far, in seven career games against the Eagles, Fowler has recorded two sacks.
