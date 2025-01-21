Commanders Heavily Mismatched Against Eagles in the Eyes of the PFWA
It is hard to win in the NFL, yet the Washington Commanders have done so 14 times, including the 2024 postseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles have done so 16 times, leading the Commanders there, but not by much.
Still, heading into the NFC Championship Game, it was revealed on Monday the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) think much better about the Eagles' roster than the one in Washington.
One Philadelphia player, running back Saquon Barkley, was named to the PFWA All-NFL Team while no Commanders made the list, just like none made the All-NFC Team.
Meanwhile, five Eagles, Barkley, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and middle linebacker Zach Baun all made the All-NFC Team roster.
The difference in roster respect didn't stop Washington from beating Philadelphia in Week 16 on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to receiver Jamison Crowder in the final seconds of the game, and it didn't stop them from taking a lead into the fourth quarter in Week 11 until Barkley ripped off two big touchdown runs to give his team the win.
In this weekend's NFC Championship Game we'll get a classic 'rubber match' with the winner of two out of three in this rivalry not only claiming the bragging rights, but a trip to the Super Bowl where they'll face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.
