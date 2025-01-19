What are the Commanders Doing While the Eagles and Rams Compete?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are dueling one another for the right to host the Washington Commanders in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.
One way or another, the Eagles and Rams will be home next weekend, but only one will be hosting the Commanders, arguably the hottest team in the NFL.
Coming off of seven straight wins, including back-to-back quests conquering the division champions of the NFC South and NFC North Divisions, Washington gets to watch the game knowing its ticket is already punched. But we wondered, what else will the players be doing Sunday afternoon?
Running back Austin Ekeler, always thinking of what's ahead, said he'll be getting treatment but will definitely be watching the game to get an early look at who his next opponent will be.
Safety Jeremy Reaves also said he'd be watching the game, "Seeing who I'm going to be playing for the NFC Championship," but also reflected on where he's come from, sharing, "Last year I was on the couch coming back from a knee injury curious to see what next year was going to look like for me...going to the NFC Championship Game, God is good."
Others are taking a more personal approach to the day, with outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. saying he's "probably going to be grilling some steaks or some hamburgers, maybe drink a couple brews, and see whose going to win."
Two Commanders, offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and cornerback Mike Sainristil will be ensuring they get quality time in while the game is on.
"Enjoying time with my family. My girl and my daughter at home. I'm going to watch this tape, do some film study on this game...but I'm going to just chill," said cornerback Mike Sainristil.
"I'm hanging out with the family," Allegretti says. "Got my two little girls back home. Probably going to watch a video of them saying 'Go, dada' about a thousand times on the way home. Hanging out with football on–they say, 'Go, dada' anytime football is on, so that will be fun–just hanging out with the family."
Of course, quarterback Jayden Daniels has split interests. Anyone could see him wanting to go to Philadelphia to dethrone the current NFC East Division Champions. But he's from Southern California, and an opportunity to go home to play for a trip to the Super Bowl in front of friends and family is way too good an opportunity to pass up if he had the choice. Not that he'll admit fully what outcome he prefers.
"(I'll be) watching the game. Not going to say who I'm cheering for, but I think people can figure that out," Daniels said. "I just want a good football game, that's the main thing."
