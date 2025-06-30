Commander Country

Commanders players to watch as training camp approaches

With expectations rising, the Washington Commanders roster features new faces and familiar names primed to make noise in camp.

Darius Hayes

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) looks on during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) looks on during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Training camp is about a month away, and with it comes excitement for a Washington Commanders team that enters the 2025 season with high expectations and a new roster.

After a busy offseason, the spotlight will be on several players whose performances could shape or hurt the Commanders' chances of competing for a Super Bowl championship.

Here are five players to keep a close eye on for Washington as camp gets underway.

1. Jayden Daniels – Quarterback

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels burst onto the scene in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship game which was surprising for many fans. Now, the challenge for him becomes avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump. This affected fellow quarterback C.J. Stroud last season with the Houston Texans and Daniels will look to to keep momentum up and go further.

2. Terry McLaurin – Wide Receiver

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin has been one of the most consistent players in Washington since he has arrived, but whether or not he shows up will be what fans look at.

The veteran wideout is seeking a new contract and has not yet confirmed if he’ll attend camp. Reports are saying that contract talks between the Commanders and McLaurin are "still not in a great place." The front office and McLaurin are hoping to get a deal done before camp to put this behind them, and recent history says they will. In the meantime, Washington fans will await nervously for a deal for him.

3. Laremy Tunsil – Offensive Tackle

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78)
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After a rocky 2024 performance by the offensive line, the Commanders made a splash by acquiring All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil. The former Texans lineman arrives to help revitalize an offensive line that was ranked at the bottom of the league in 2024.

Tunsil’s presence alone should elevate the unit’s play. His performance, health, and leadership will be crucial to stabilizing an area that plagued the team last season.

4. Deebo Samuel – Wide Receiver

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1)
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball after making a catch during drills on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most important offseason addition, Deebo Samuel brings grit, versatility, and Pro Bowl pedigree to Washington. His hybrid role as a receiver and ball carrier gives Kingsbury a Swiss Army knife to deploy alongside McLaurin.

Training camp will offer the first extended look at how Samuel is used in this offense. Will he be featured in motion? Will he line up in the backfield? The Commanders didn’t trade for him just to be flashy—they expect production. And fans can’t wait to see how he’s unleashed.

5. Johnny Newton – Defensive Tackle

Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton (DL20) speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a quiet rookie year, Johnny Newton is stepping into Washington with a real opportunity to make a difference. The Commanders' defensive line ranked near the bottom of the league in 2024, and with veterans like Jonathan Allen no longer on the roster, the door is wide open for Newton to take on a starting role.

A dominant force at Illinois, Newton was drafted for his explosiveness and motor. Training camp will reveal if he’s ready to turn that potential into production. He could be a major part of Washington’s defensive turnaround if he takes a second-year leap.

As the Commanders look to repeat the same success they had last year, all eyes will be on Ashburn as Washington gears up for a pivotal season.

