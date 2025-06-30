Commanders players to watch as training camp approaches
Training camp is about a month away, and with it comes excitement for a Washington Commanders team that enters the 2025 season with high expectations and a new roster.
After a busy offseason, the spotlight will be on several players whose performances could shape or hurt the Commanders' chances of competing for a Super Bowl championship.
Here are five players to keep a close eye on for Washington as camp gets underway.
1. Jayden Daniels – Quarterback
All eyes will be on the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels burst onto the scene in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship game which was surprising for many fans. Now, the challenge for him becomes avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump. This affected fellow quarterback C.J. Stroud last season with the Houston Texans and Daniels will look to to keep momentum up and go further.
2. Terry McLaurin – Wide Receiver
Terry McLaurin has been one of the most consistent players in Washington since he has arrived, but whether or not he shows up will be what fans look at.
The veteran wideout is seeking a new contract and has not yet confirmed if he’ll attend camp. Reports are saying that contract talks between the Commanders and McLaurin are "still not in a great place." The front office and McLaurin are hoping to get a deal done before camp to put this behind them, and recent history says they will. In the meantime, Washington fans will await nervously for a deal for him.
3. Laremy Tunsil – Offensive Tackle
After a rocky 2024 performance by the offensive line, the Commanders made a splash by acquiring All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil. The former Texans lineman arrives to help revitalize an offensive line that was ranked at the bottom of the league in 2024.
Tunsil’s presence alone should elevate the unit’s play. His performance, health, and leadership will be crucial to stabilizing an area that plagued the team last season.
4. Deebo Samuel – Wide Receiver
Perhaps the most important offseason addition, Deebo Samuel brings grit, versatility, and Pro Bowl pedigree to Washington. His hybrid role as a receiver and ball carrier gives Kingsbury a Swiss Army knife to deploy alongside McLaurin.
Training camp will offer the first extended look at how Samuel is used in this offense. Will he be featured in motion? Will he line up in the backfield? The Commanders didn’t trade for him just to be flashy—they expect production. And fans can’t wait to see how he’s unleashed.
5. Johnny Newton – Defensive Tackle
After a quiet rookie year, Johnny Newton is stepping into Washington with a real opportunity to make a difference. The Commanders' defensive line ranked near the bottom of the league in 2024, and with veterans like Jonathan Allen no longer on the roster, the door is wide open for Newton to take on a starting role.
A dominant force at Illinois, Newton was drafted for his explosiveness and motor. Training camp will reveal if he’s ready to turn that potential into production. He could be a major part of Washington’s defensive turnaround if he takes a second-year leap.
As the Commanders look to repeat the same success they had last year, all eyes will be on Ashburn as Washington gears up for a pivotal season.
