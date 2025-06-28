Could Commanders QB Jayden Daniels make NFL Top 100 history?
We're fairly certain that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his debut on the NFL's Top 100 list when it is revealed, beginning on Monday, but we don't expect his name to be among the first ones announced.
Annoyingly, the NFL has opted to make Commanders fans and the rest of the world wait until September first to get to the end of the list, though we're sure it'll leak somewhere before then, and is unveling just two names each weekday until that date when they'll reveal the full top 10.
NFL.com digital content editor Grant Gordon took to NFL research to determine just how high Daniels could rank on the list, and according to that data, the Washington star is one of eight players the numbers suggest could be No. 1.
Joining several other stars, Daniels' 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, in which he became the first rookie to throw for 3,500 yards and rush for 800, is just part of the reason he is in the running.
HIs ability to set not just Commanders records but league-wide rookie quarterback records in rushing yards, completion percentage, and the fact he helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game are all pieces of evidence as well.
However, even if Daniels doesn't reach No. 1 in his first year on the list, he can still make history. To date, no player has ever debuted higher than Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt did when he came in at No. 5 his first year on the list in 2013. If Daniels comes in the top four, he'll top Watt's debut.
Of course, while Daniels is in the running for No. 1, according to NFL.com, he's also in the running for No. 8, given the company he's with. Players like reigning MVP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley who ranked No. 86 last year, and the highest paid non-quarterback in league history, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Regardless of where he finished, it is very likely Washington fans will have to wait until September 1, to find out where Daniels ranks entering the 2025 NFL season.
