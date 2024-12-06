Commander Country

Commanders Coach Reveals Areas of Improvement

The Washington Commanders need to get better in some areas.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gestures from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gestures from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are 8-5 going into the bye week, slotting themselves in a spot to be one of the teams in the NFC playoff picture.

However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn wants to use this week as a way to analyze what the team needs to do better going into the final weeks of the season.

“I still feel like this space this week will give me more of that," Quinn said. "And for the players they need some space to find the things where they're at, where they can get it better. And as a coach, I do too. This is my week to take a deeper dive into some areas. Where do we want to improve at? What do we want to get better at as we're going? And when we come back those are some more things that I would emphasize going into it. So, we're improving on some of the things that are super important to me with the ball."

If the Commanders can clean up some of their mistakes, they could be en route to their first playoff spot since 2020.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

