Commander Country

Commanders urged to make blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill to help Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders can spend some money to add one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders want to add some speed to the wide receiver corps this offseason.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests that the Commanders should swing big and trade for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

READ MORE: Could Commanders benefit from 'absurd' Chiefs cap casualty?

Tyreek Hil
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds onto the ball as New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) takes him down, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyreek & Terry to team up?

"Miami may consider trading Hill for a combination of draft picks. Remember, the speedy wideout will turn 31 in March and plans to retire after the 2026 season," Moton writes. 

"The Dolphins can move Hill before it's too late, and the Commanders could be a landing spot.

"Jayden Daniels put together one of the best rookie campaigns ever for a quarterback and did it with one reliable wide receiver, Terry McLaurin. He could make strides from 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year to an MVP candidate with an elite deep threat of Hill's caliber.

"After a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders can make an aggressive move to stay in the mix for a Lombardi Trophy."

Adding Hill alongside McLaurin in the Commanders offense would give Washington a lethal 1-2 punch for Daniels, and that could be what gets the team over the hump in the NFC.

READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason

• Impatience is the path Commanders should follow, one NFL analyst suggests

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News