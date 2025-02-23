Commanders urged to make blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill to help Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders want to add some speed to the wide receiver corps this offseason.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests that the Commanders should swing big and trade for Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.
Tyreek & Terry to team up?
"Miami may consider trading Hill for a combination of draft picks. Remember, the speedy wideout will turn 31 in March and plans to retire after the 2026 season," Moton writes.
"The Dolphins can move Hill before it's too late, and the Commanders could be a landing spot.
"Jayden Daniels put together one of the best rookie campaigns ever for a quarterback and did it with one reliable wide receiver, Terry McLaurin. He could make strides from 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year to an MVP candidate with an elite deep threat of Hill's caliber.
"After a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders can make an aggressive move to stay in the mix for a Lombardi Trophy."
Adding Hill alongside McLaurin in the Commanders offense would give Washington a lethal 1-2 punch for Daniels, and that could be what gets the team over the hump in the NFC.
