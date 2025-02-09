49ers' Deebo Samuel seeks trade; Commanders could be interested
The Washington Commanders may be on the lookout for a wide receiver this offseason, and another potential option has opened up for them.
"The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
READ MORE: Could Commanders' Jayden Daniels be the solution to NFL's Patrick Mahomes problem?
Samuel to the Commanders?
The link between Samuel and the Commanders comes with general manager Adam Peters, who was with the Niners from 2017-23.
Samuel was drafted by the Niners in 2019 when Peters was in the front office, so the relationship between the two is there.
The Commanders are in need of pairing Terry McLaurin with another dynamic receiver, and Samuel could fill that role for Washington.
READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick
• Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ miracle play earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors