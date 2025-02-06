Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie season turned heads across the NFL, but now he's earned the ultimate co-sign from a seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Ahead of Thursday's official announcement for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tom Brady didn't hold back on his pick for the award, declaring the Commanders rookie the clear choice.
"If you lead your team to the NFC Championship, it's hard to make a case for anyone else," Brady said. "Jayden Daniels is my Offensive Rookie of the Year. Such a stud this season. Twelve wins—most for Washington in 33 years. Jayden has rare confidence and poise under pressure at such a young age."
Brady's words are a testament to Daniels' remarkable first season in the NFL. The second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Daniels posted video-game-like numbers: 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.
His dual-threat ability also made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He shattered the rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards and added six rushing touchdowns for good measure.
But Daniels' value to the Washington Commanders goes beyond individual stats. He led the franchise to a stunning turnaround, guiding Washington to a 12-5 regular-season record—their best since 1991.
The Commanders then made an impressive playoff run, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and upsetting the heavily favored Detroit Lions before falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance. Considering the team had finished 4-13 the year before, Daniels' impact was nothing short of transformational.
Brady, never one to give out praise lightly, summed it up perfectly: "He's gonna have a great offseason, and I'm excited to see what he comes up with each year."
The official Offensive Rookie of the Year announcement is a clear choice, Daniels seems like a lock to take home the award. His performance this season raised the bar for rookie quarterbacks and set a new standard for what's possible in the first year.
Daniels has already cemented himself as a rising star, and if his first year was any indication, the future looks incredibly bright for both him and the Washington Commanders. Fans are already counting down the days until next season to see what this young phenom does next.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels makes Super Bowl LIX pick between Eagles-Chiefs
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Myles Garrett eyes Commanders as potential trade destination, ‘I feel like I can fill that role’
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason