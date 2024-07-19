Washington Commanders Quarterback Drafted by Defending Champions in UFL Draft
Quarterback Sam Hartman may not have gotten selected in the NFL Draft but there are those who believe the undrafted free agent will make a push to land on the Washington Commanders roster if they chose to keep three players in his position group.
Backing up rookie Jayden Daniels and veteran Marcus Mariota may not sound like the dream of a lifetime, but any gig in the NFL is a good one. Even Commanders third quarterback.
So if Hartman can achieve that in Washington he'll likely be pretty content to stick around as long as they'll have him. If not, or if he enters the 2025 offseason without a contract, he has a fallback firmly in place after being drafted by the Birmingham Stallions in the ninth round of the UFL Draft on Thursday.
The Stallions won the UFL's inaugural season's championship after beating the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 in the final game of the year.
In that game, Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 98 yards and one score. He added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The win was the Stallions' first shutout of the season and dating back to 2022 the franchise's overall record is an astounding 32 wins to four losses.
Hartman's social media was absent of any reactions Thursday evening, but the quarterback is not very active there and Commanders rookies reported the same day for training camp, so he was a bit busy.
In addition to having arguably the best hair in the NFL today Hartman threw for over 15,000 yards over the span of six collegiate seasons playing for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
