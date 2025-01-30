Eagles fans attack Commanders fans after NFC Championship, steal clothing
In the NFC East, there are two rivalry games that Washington Commanders fans look forward to each season – the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those rivalries run deep, but for a moment ahead of the NFC Championship, Commanders and Eagles fans came together outside of Lincoln Financial Field for a familiar chant: "Dallas sucks."
However, the sense of camaraderie between Washington and Philadelphia fans quickly faded after the game, as some Eagles fans took things too far in their celebrations.
In a video making rounds on social media, multiple Eagles fans were seen harassing two Washington Commanders fans following Philadelphia's victory. The situation escalated when one of the Commanders' fans had a beanie stolen right off their head.
This type of behavior has no place in sports. Rivalries are meant to be fierce but fun, not an excuse for hostility or intimidation. Fans invest their emotions, time, and money into their teams, but at the end of the day, the game should remain a source of entertainment and passion—not an avenue for harassment.
The NFC East is known for its intense and historic matchups, but incidents like this poorly reflect the spirit of competition. Passion should never cross the line into aggression, and all fans deserve to enjoy the game without fear of being targeted.
As the NFL continues to emphasize sportsmanship and respect, fans must uphold those same values in the stands and beyond.
This should serve as a reminder that respect among fans is just as important as the game itself.
