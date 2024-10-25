Commander Country

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Finding Sense of Freedom and Confidence

With the Washington Commanders' coaching staff encouraging him to play his way, Marcus Mariota has found a renewed sense of confidence and joy on the field.

Joanne Coley

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) smiles while jogging onto the field against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
After stepping up for the Washington Commanders, the coaching staff is clearly giving Marcus Mariota the space to be himself—and it's paying off. For the veteran quarterback, who's bounced between teams and situations that didn't always feel the right fit, Mariota is finally thriving in an atmosphere he's fully embraced.

"Man, it's honestly been the last like six months [laugh]," Mariota reflected, giving credit to the Commanders staff for creating a fun and enjoyable environment. For the first time in a while, he doesn't feel pressured to fit into someone else's mold. Instead, he's encouraged to play his way and bring his authentic self to the field.

The message from Washington coaching staff has been loud and clear for him: "Hey, do what you do. You don't have to be Jayden, you don't have to be [QB] Jeff [Driskel], you don't have to be anybody. You just be you and play your way, and we'll find ways to make it work." That sense of freedom, combined with the support of the coaching staff, has given Mariota a renewed confidence in his game.

For Mariota, the shift has been a game-changer. "So that's really for me, kind of a unique situation that maybe I haven't been accustomed to," he admitted. He's not out here trying to fit into someone else's mold or play like somebody he's not. He's doing him, and being in a system where the coaches truly embrace him has allowed him to settle in, relax, and simply enjoy the game again.

"I've really enjoyed it and just had fun playing in this system," Mariota said, and you can tell that joy is showing up in his play. In a season where the Commanders have had to deal with injuries—including Jayden Daniels’ recent rib injury—Mariota's ability to step in and keep things moving has been huge. And part of that comes down to the trust the coaching staff has in him to do what he does best.

